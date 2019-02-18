|
|
Monica Innarella
Endwell - Monica A. Ripich Innarella, 72 of Endwell, went to heaven to meet our Lord on Friday, February 15, 2019 surrounded by her family at Wilson Hospital. Born January 3, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Ripich. Monica grew up in Johnson City, New York, went to Johnson City High School and worked at IBM Endicott. She was a member of Church of the Holy Family since 1976. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, writing, and never missed sending loving cards and letters to everyone she knew. Monica adored her three grandchildren and they will miss Nana's thoughtfulness, loving kindness and sense of humor. She touched the lives of many. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister Lillian Mitchell and brother, Michael Ripich, as well as her mother and father-in law, Donato and Patricia Innarella, and sister and brother-in-law, Josephine and Filippo Russo. She will be forever missed by her loving husband of 52 years, Nicholas Innarella, her daughter Nicole Engel, and grandchildren Anika, Christian, and Greta Engel. She is also survived by a sister, Sonja Filan of NC, as well as Vincent and Kathy Innarella and Grace and Rich Bernard. She had many nieces, nephews, and friends, and her more than a best friend Carla Noreika.
The family will receive friends at Church of the Holy Family on Wednesday from 10:30 am until 11:45 am. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated, Wednesday, 12:00 pm at the Church, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, donations in Monica's name can be made to Mercy House, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, 13760.
Please forward her kind spirit by doing a good deed.
LOVE YOU FOREVER.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019