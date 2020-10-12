1/1
Msg Angelo J. Lisandrelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Msg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MSG Angelo J. Lisandrelli

Nashville, TN - MSG Angelo J. Lisandrelli, aged 79, formerly of Broome County, NY passed away on October 4, 2020 in Nashville, TN. He was born in Italy, May 31, 1941 to Anelio and Annetta Ragnacci Lisandrelli. Angelo served 4 years in the United States Navy and then retired from the Army Reserves with 23 years of service. He was involved with his local DAV, American Legion, Corvettes of Clarksville, TN and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarksville.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Blaine Lisandrelli, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dawn Muckey Lisandrelli; daughter Susan (Tom) Hoffman; son, Tony (Julia) Lisandrelli; siblings, Maria Scheller and Carl (Elaine) Lisandrelli. Grandchildren: Blaine Lisandrelli Jr., Brenden Hoffman (Preston) Murphy and Andrew Hoffman and a great-granddaughter, Ada Marie Murphy. Sister-in-Law, Helen Muckey (Fran) Osborne and their families. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion, DAV, the Wounded Warrior Project or the military charity of your choice.

Arrangements provided by Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory of Clarksville, TN.

Graveside service will be held on October 23, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY with full military honors.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved