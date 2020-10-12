MSG Angelo J. Lisandrelli
Nashville, TN - MSG Angelo J. Lisandrelli, aged 79, formerly of Broome County, NY passed away on October 4, 2020 in Nashville, TN. He was born in Italy, May 31, 1941 to Anelio and Annetta Ragnacci Lisandrelli. Angelo served 4 years in the United States Navy and then retired from the Army Reserves with 23 years of service. He was involved with his local DAV
, American Legion, Corvettes of Clarksville, TN and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarksville.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Blaine Lisandrelli, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dawn Muckey Lisandrelli; daughter Susan (Tom) Hoffman; son, Tony (Julia) Lisandrelli; siblings, Maria Scheller and Carl (Elaine) Lisandrelli. Grandchildren: Blaine Lisandrelli Jr., Brenden Hoffman (Preston) Murphy and Andrew Hoffman and a great-granddaughter, Ada Marie Murphy. Sister-in-Law, Helen Muckey (Fran) Osborne and their families. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion, DAV
, the Wounded Warrior Project
or the military charity of your choice
.
Arrangements provided by Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory of Clarksville, TN.
Graveside service will be held on October 23, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY with full military honors.