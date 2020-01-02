|
Muriel L. Williams
Nineveh - Muriel L. Williams, formerly of Nineveh, New York passed away peacefully in the early morning of December 29, 2019 in her home in Stafford, Texas. She was born February 17, 1940 in Irosin, Sorsogon, Philippines. She is the oldest daughter of Ildefonso and Celistina Lascano. She is survived by her husband Terry T. Williams and her children, son Tom and May Padilla and their daughter Leah, son Benjamin IV and Tere Padilla and their son Adrian, son Benjamin Jr. and Edith Padilla and his children Memet, BJ, and Patricia, daughter Maribeth and Scott Evans and their children Jordan, Morgan and Maria, son David and Felissa Padilla and their children DJ, Niko, May and Derek, and daughter Theresa Conway and her children Noah and Cameron. Her eldest son Benjamin Padilla preceded her in death, he has a surviving son Jhairel Padilla and Ty Williams and wife Kelly.
Muriel traveled from the Philippines and succeeded in her goal to bring all of her children to the United States for the opportunity of a better life. She was proud of her children's and grandchildren's accomplishments. She was a world traveler, having traveled many times to the Philippines, Okinawa,Japan, Israel and throughout North America.
She worked tirelessly throughout her life, to include retiring from Binghamton University. She loved to cook, enjoyed her weekly bible studies with her friends, and throughout her life made many friends and few became dearest and most cherished lifetime friends. But most of all she enjoyed being a grandmother. She is greatly missed by the many friends she touched because of the gift of her hospitality.
The visitation is from 12-3 PM on Saturday January 4, 2019 at the Winford Funeral Home: 8514 Tybor Drive, Houston, TX 77074. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM.
