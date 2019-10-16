|
Myranda Rose Gregg
Owego - Myranda Rose Gregg, 22, of Owego, NY and Little Meadows, PA passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Our beloved Randy Rose went to lay in the arms of the angels with her precious baby boy, Kayden Lee. Myranda was born on June 13, 1997, to parents David Gregg and Dorene (Kany) Tomchick. Myranda was the baby of our family, the apple of her daddy's eye, and her momma's best friend and confidant. She was a sweet and spunky little girl with curly red hair and big blue eyes who we lovingly nicknamed Matilda, no explanation needed. She grew up to be a brave, fearless, and beautiful young lady. She loved her family and friends fiercely and unconditionally but she loved her sweet pitbull Biggins most of all. She was Myranda's constant and loyal companion. She remained by her side to the end and you can see it in her sad eyes that she is as broken and lost as we all are without her.
Myranda had a beautiful soul and a heart of gold. She refused to be hardened by an often cruel world and unfair share of tragic circumstances. She battled depression and addiction like a warrior and she wore her scars like wings. Even in her darkest moments Myranda was a light for others. Her personal motto was "Be the change you want to see up in this b*tch."
We can't help but feel heartbroken because you were taken from us far too soon, but we will forever be grateful that we got to share life with you on this side of the stars. See you on the flip side Sissy. Love you more!!!!
Myranda, is predeceased by her son Kayden Lee Darrow, brother Dustin Lee Semko, maternal grandparents Frank & Jean Kany, paternal grandfather Walter Gregg, and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her parents David Gregg (Kandi Weidow) and Dorene and Tom Tomchick, grandmother Mary Lou Gregg; siblings: Dawn and Brad Vargason, Jennifer and John Purtell, Richard and Betsy Semko, Mark and Lauren Gregg, and Ryan Tomchick. Myranda also leaves behind several nieces and nephews whom she absolutely adored: Brayden, Jayda, Nicholas, Emelia, Lucy Mae, Amara, Layla, Austin, Harlow, Madison, and Weston. special cousins Ginger, Jeffrey, and Dakota and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
Family will receive friends Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10 - 12 p.m. with a Memorial Service at noon at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, Apalachin.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019