Myrl Julia Farris McDonald



Conklin - Myrl Julia Farris McDonald, age 90, of Conklin, NY, went to be with Jesus on March 11, 2019. Myrl lived a long and faithful life, instilling a strong love for God in each of her four daughters, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. After graduating from Gardner Webb College, she met William (Bill) McDonald, and they married August 21, 1954, and made their home in Greenville, SC, where Bill taught music at Bob Jones University. All four daughters were born during this time. Bill was killed in an automobile accident in 1991 and Myrl remained in the Seattle-Tacoma area for several years with her daughter Katherine and family before moving to Binghamton to be near her daughter Elizabeth and family. Some of the things that Myrl loved the most included her Savior, her family, the hymns of the faith, playing piano and organ, gardening, watching birds, sewing, playing with her grandchildren, and the coloring books that brought her much pleasure in her final years.



Myrl is survived by her four daughters, Elizabeth (Dave) Mayner of Conklin, NY; Rebekah McDonald of Dallas, TX; Katherine (Andy) Mooren of Saranac, MI; and Mary (Ron) Mundy of Toledo, OH. Myrl was loved by her eight grandchildren: Michael (Michelle) Mundy, Nicole (Travis) DeVol, Holly Mooren, Daniel Mayner, Nathan Mundy, Emalie (Drew) Hiler, Joshua Mayner, and Karalyn Mooren. She also has three adorable great-grandchildren: Hailey, Noah, and Emma Mundy. Myrl was preceded in death by her husband, William McDonald, her parents Robert and Ellen Martin Farris, her sister Lois Farris Kale, and two sisters who did not survive infancy.



A celebration of Myrl's life will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at The Little White Church, 1049 Conklin Rd, Conklin, NY. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements entrusted to Savage-DeMarco Funeral Service 1605 Witherill St. Endicott, NY 13760. Condolences may be expressed at www.SavageFS.com. Please consider memorial contributions to any of these ministries that Myrl supported: International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Our Daily Bread Ministries, Samaritan's Purse. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 15, 2019