Myron R. Jacyna, Jr.
Johnson City - Myron R. Jacyna, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, passed away
in his sleep on March 27, 2020. Myron was born March 20, 1928 in Binghamton, NY and was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 69 years, Betty, his parents Myron and Anna Jacyna, brothers Eugene and Joseph. He is survived by his loving children, Richard & Judith Jacyna, Carol & John Lurenz, Julie & Sean Healy, and Myron (Rob) & Mary Jacyna; he is also survived by his loving grandchildren Adrianne Allen & Mike Hadlick, Aaron & Cassandra Jacyna, Jonathan & Jessica Lurenz, Catrina & Jeffrey Jaketic, Meagan & Kyle) Hastie, Monica & Aristedes) Staffieri, Kevin Healy, Joshua Jacyna & Danielle Ernst) and Jennifer & Sean) Swider, and 11 great grandchildren.
How do we attempt to capsulate a man's life into a short telling? Myron, the proud son and grandson of immigrants was brought up in a family of Dickson City, PA coal miners who, ravaged by the rigors of coal mining, decided to come to Binghamton to live and Endicott Johnson to work. Though it was still a tough existence in the ethnic neighborhood of Binghamton's First Ward of the depression years, Dad always spoke with nostalgic love, fondness and praise of the people of that time and place when almost every family were working poor and spoke broken English and two languages. A world that was as much a slice of Eastern Europe as it was America.
Dad is a US WWII veteran. In March 1945, immediately after his 17th birthday, Dad joined his father and brothers already overseas at war, leaving his dear mother Anna with her entire family gone to war. Myron enlisted in the US Maritime Services Merchant Marines. His Liberty Ship helped supply Iwo Jima, and he was mid-Pacific during the largest recorded storm in the Pacific up till that time. He was mid-Pacific when the War finally ended and the crew had to dismantle their guns and push them over the side into the sea, to convert to a peace time vessel.
After returning home, Dad met Mom at the old Pig Stand on Main Street near the Arch. They married and started a family of four children. Initially Myron drove truck, until on the advice of his father-in-law Bob Brennan, he joined IBM. Due to his hard work, resuming and continuing his education, and his God given genius and talent with Mathematics and Logic, Dad rose through the IBM ranks to become an engineer. In those early days of large main frame computers, Dad travelled all over the country to help instruct operators trouble shoot and install the ever growing number of IBM computers being placed throughout the country and the World. His gifts of Math and Logic and growing computer experience made him invaluable to the company's burgeoning computer empire. Eventually Myron left engineering and entered various levels of IBM management. He was very proud of his contributions to the company's amazing growth and his personal growth within it, and we were all proud of him.
On the personal side, He was a lifetime bowler and one of the most accomplished bowlers of our area. He began at age 12 in 1941 as pin setter at Victory Lanes on Glenwood Avenue. He participated in many local Leagues and traveled extensively around the US to tournaments. His accomplishments include a 190 plus lifetime EBA average, a 770 high series, a 290 high game and many 700 series. Some of his career highlights include: induction into the ABC Binghamton and Endicott Bowling Associations Hall of Fame, 9 times IBM Club Champion, Midway Classic champ, and in 1960 he placed 2nd in the Endicott Bulletin doubles with his brother Joe. He formed an "all" left handed team in 1960 which won back to back City League titles in 1961-62 and 1962-63. They placed 2nd and 3rd in the ABC record book for an all left handed team.
Myron was a member of "Ten Pin Enterprises" which started the 'Chuck Bowman' and High School Champion Tournaments. He was one of the original owners and managers of Broome County Bowling & Trophy and State Bowling Center. Along with this core team there were many, many other partners and good friends along the way. As friend Chuck shared for Dad's induction: "As a team mate you were fun to bowl with and always knew just what to say to pick up a team mate that was not having a good night".
After retiring from IBM Dad flourished in these roles as friend, partner, owner and manager. However, Dad especially loved following the games and athletic endeavors of all of his grandchildren near or far taking great pride in their participation and achievements. Myron deeply loved his whole family and was in turn loved by them. In his final year he was lost without our Mom, his beloved Betty. He passed away peacefully leaving us to join her. We are at peace as we were blessed with the Cardinals visiting that morning to let us know they are together once again.
And so a unique, fascinating life of those fascinating times is finished.
We love you Dad...and Mom.
Due to current circumstances, interment and a memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Myron may be made to the Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.
