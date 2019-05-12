|
Nadia Gottschall
Vestal - went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Elias and Pauline Shiptenko; brothers and sisters in law John and Leona Shiptenko, Nick and Rita Shiptenko; brothers in law Philip Tatusko, Donald Gottschall, Clarence Bainbridge; sister in law Edith Gottschall; daughter in law Darcia Gottschall. She is survived by her loving and supportive husband of 67 years Robert; son Robert; daughter Karen and Scott Berray; grandchildren Jeremy, Jonathan, Kai; great grandchildren Joshua, Kaitlyn, Adam, Michael; brother Paul and Ellen Shiptenko; sisters Vera Tatusko, Lubov and Jim Petrovsky; many nieces and nephews. Nadia worked as secretary at Faith Shoe Company in Wilkes-Barre, PA and then Gotham Shoe Co. in Binghamton. She then was employed as secretary to her pastors at Park Avenue Baptist Church and Bethel Baptist Church until she retired in 2007. Nadia enjoyed music whether singing with her family or in the church choir, bowling and doing jigsaw puzzles. She was a wonderful baker and loved baking for her family. She always took pride in herself and the work she did. Nadia loved her family, her Lord and her church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank Dr. Readling, Dr. Bellina and the staff of Broome Oncology for their outstanding care over the past 15 years as Nadia struggled with multiple myeloma. The family would also like to send thanks to the staff of Bridgewater Nursing Home for the love and care given to Nadia. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, at 11:00am at the Bethel Baptist Church, 300 N. Jensen Road, Vestal. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00-8:00pm at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City and Thursday from 10:00am until the time of the service at Bethel Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nadia's memory to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 or Bethel Baptist Church, 300 N. Jensen Road, Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 12 to May 15, 2019