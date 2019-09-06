|
Nancy Allen Baldwin
Norwich - "Her absence is like the sky, spread over everything."
? C.S. Lewis, A Grief Observed
Nancy Allen Baldwin died peacefully at Valley View Manor Nursing Home in Norwich, NY on Aug. 30, 2019, after a 19-year battle with Parkinson's disease.
Born Nancy Jo Camm on March 22, 1947, in Quantico, VA, and was lovingly adopted in 1949 by Willard Hilton Baldwin and Mildred Allen Baldwin of Binghamton, NY. She graduated from Binghamton Central High School in 1965 and went on to SUNY Cobleskill where she attained her associate's in food science. She was a life-long student and earned her bachelor's degree at the age of 50. She went on to work with special needs children until her early retirement in 2005. Nancy loved her family and God. There are not enough words to describe what she meant to so many. Nancy is survived by her longtime companion, Robert Scudder, of Norwich, NY; her only child, Jennifer Baldwin-Kukuchka (Joe), of Highlands Ranch, CO; her grandson, Zander Hilton Kukuchka, of Highlands Ranch, CO; her sister, Susan Gilliamsen, of Savannah, GA; nieces, Megan Garrison and Pamela Sheridan, of Savannah, GA, and Nicholle Johnson Hanley (Ryan), of St. Petersburg, FL; and a great-niece, Bella Anne, of Savannah, GA. Not to forget a great many cousins and friends scattered throughout the United States. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Willard Baldwin and Mildred Baldwin, brother, Gregory Scott Elkins, and grandson, Cole Hilton Kukuchka. Memorial services are on hold for the summer of 2020. Pending interment to Forest Home Cemetery, Waverly NY. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home, Norwich, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 6, 2019