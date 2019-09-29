|
Nancy Carol Avery
Harrisburg, NC - Nancy Carol Avery, 80 of Harrisburg, NC passed away Monday, July 1, 2019.Nancy was born May 19, 1939 in Binghamton, NY to the late Ruby Holden Bly.
Nancy was a beloved sister, aunt and friend. Nancy worked hard all her life, at EJ shoes, LINK Aviation then retired from Binghamton Psychiatric Hospital as a nurse's aide. She suffered many years with chronic pain.
Her dogs, Coco, Ginger, Candy and Pixie, who preceded her in death, were the love of her life, along with her little Bo who has been adopted by his new parents next door, Hubert and Regina Smith. Survivors include her son, Craig Avery; her sister, Dawn Ferrara and husband Manuel, of Concord, NC; Granddaughter, Danielle Avery White of Arizona, Neice, Desiree Brister of Carbondale, PA; brothers, Joseph VanWert and wife Sandy, and Louis VanWert, both of Conklin, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Memorial Service in Celebration of Nancy Carol Avery's life will be at Vestal Park Cemetery on Tuesday, October 1st @1:00 pm Memorial donations may be made to the ; heart.org
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 29, 2019