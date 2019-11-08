|
Nancy Croft
Glen Aubrey - Our utmost beloved wife, mother, best friend, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to so many passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on November 6th, 2019. Nancy was the ultimate wife, mother, and grandmother in so very many ways. "Berta" and her soulmate, husband Don, have owned and operated Croft's Trailers and Hitches for over 51 years as long as they've been married. Her relationships with customers turned into lifelong special friendships. She was well known not only for the amazing business woman she was, but for the legacy she leaves behind. The wonderful family life she's instilled upon us will forever be treasured.Her annual holiday decorating which was once published in our local newspaper gave her the nickname "Fancy Nancy". She decorated for every season to a "T". Elaborate holiday dinners, Thanksgiving bingo, Christmas Eve prime rib, thirteen sets of matching pajamas, and stockings hung and stuffed by the chimney with care. These traditions we've learned will be carried on in memory of her. Nancy could do it all! Once a professional water skier, she rode motorcycles, go karts, and was a demo derby queen. You name it, she did it! She loved growing up on the St. Lawrence where her love of boating continued onto Cayuga Lake. Riding her Harley with Don and cruising in their hot rods were fun, as well as their forty years of attending their favorite race, the Daytona 500. She and her husband, Don, were quite the antique collectors. Traveling to shows all over the U.S. from the Adirondacks to Vegas. Another favorite place of hers was their condo in the Bahamas. She looked forward to their annual trips to relax, read, and bask in the sun. We will never forget this amazingly strong and kind-hearted woman. She was our hero, our rock, our everything and was looked up to by many. Nancy will be joining her predeceased parents, Dorse and Roberta Singer; mother and father-in-law Harold and Erva Croft; sister-in-law Susan Singer; brother-in-laws, Louis Franchini and Robert Zegler; granddaughter, Shelby Grace. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 51 years, Donald; her daughters, Christy Croft-Driscoll (Mark) and their children, Dawson and Olivia Driscoll, Brandy Croft (David Brigham) and their child, Bostwick, Amber Croft- Schmeiske (Paul) and their children, River and Steel; her sister, Melody Franchini; 5 brothers, Robert (Lorna) Singer, Charles (Terry), David Singer, Keith (Diana) Singer, Kenneth (Danette) Singer; her sister- in- law, Bonnie (Gerry) Novak; as well as many special cousins, nieces, nephews and many fantastic friends. She will remain forever in our broken hearts, but know she's looking down on all of us with that beautiful, contagious smile. Funeral Services for Nancy will be held on Monday at 5 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main Street, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Monday from 2 PM until Service time at 5 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019