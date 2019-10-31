Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
72 Main St.
Binghamton, NY
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Nancy H. Jensen Obituary
Nancy H. Jensen

Binghamton - Nancy Hayes Jensen passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Peter and daughter Leslie Karla. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Peter (Mary), Erik (Mary Kay) and Kerstan (Robbie); grandchildren Nichole, Peter IV, Meghan, Paul, Keith, Erika; and great grandson Connor. She was a force to be reckoned with; a loving mother, grandmother and an avid bargain shopper. She loved children; she cherished her work as an early childhood educator. Nancy was a devoted member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where she had many special friends. Visitation is on Saturday from 9:30am until 11:00am at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 72 Main St., Binghamton, NY 13905. A service will follow at 11:00am. Burial in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements are with the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
