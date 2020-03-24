Services
Owego - The Lord called Nancy home on 23 March 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy and Francis Morris and her in-laws John and Cleone Crawford. She is survived by her husband of 48 years. J. Wayne Crawford, her children Julie VanHart, Lynn Breiten, Carrie LaVere and John (Emily) Crawford, as well as her brothers Gerald (Alice) Morris and Dan (Sue) Morris, 8 grandchildren: Jonah VanHart, James VanHart, Trent Breiten, Rebecca Breiten, Corbin Breiten, Devon Noyes, Carsten Crawford, Geneva Crawford, and several nieces and nephews. Nancy was a very loving and caring person and took every chance she could to spend time with her family. She loved crafts, especially sewing and doing jigsaw puzzles. She taught Sunday School and was a scout leader for a while. She also worked as a home health aid and a baker. As per her wishes there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
