|
|
Nancy J. Howe
Kirkwood - Nancy Jeanne Howe, 93, joyfully joined her late husband Robert L (Shine) on December 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. Nancy graduated in 1947 from Binghamton General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a career nurse, an avid reader, lover of nature, and finished her life as God's servant. She was particularly proud of her participation in the Brigham and Women's Hospital Nurses' Health Study. She is survived by her son Robert Howe (Debra), daughter Jeanne Caruso, granddaughter Nicole Caruso (Nick), several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Estelle Standfast, her mother-in-law Anna Mae Howe, sister, Lois Marine, brothers-in-law Frank Marine, John, Donald and James Howe, and sisters-in-law Frances and Dorothy Howe. Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, December 10th at the J. A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main St, Binghamton. Rev. Glenn Mahaffey will officiate. The family will welcome friends from noon until the time of service. A private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nancy's name to Trinity Memorial Church, Paralyzed Veterans, or Broome County Humane Society. The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers and neighbors for their kindness and support.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019