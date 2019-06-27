Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Memorial Church
44 Main Street
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy J. Thompson


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy J. Thompson Obituary
Nancy J. Thompson

Vestal - Nancy Jane Thompson of Vestal passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Sunday morning, June 23, 2019 at Good Shepherd Fairview Home where she had been convalescing after a recent fall. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Charlotte (Slocum) Travis of Triangle, NY, and her husband of 62 years, Edward Alfred Thompson. She is survived by her 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Gordon and Jackie Thompson, Binghamton, James and Sharon Thompson, Endwell, Robert and Sara Thompson, Cary, NC; 6 grandsons, Jefferson (Katherine), Jordan, Mark, Eric, Eddie and Robbie, and 1 Great-Granddaughter, Ellie. Nancy was one of 9 children and is survived by 2 sisters: Beverly Osterhout (Kirkwood) and Jacqueline Riordan (Texas), and a brother-in-law Russell Struck (Texas). She was a devoted and longtime member of Trinity Memorial Church, Binghamton. For most of her life Nancy served as a full time mother to her three sons and care-giver to her husband in his later years. She was an active volunteer with many Church activities, as well as a member of the Endwell League of Community Action (LOCA). Until a few years ago Nancy was an enthusiastic participant in both a bowling league and a golf league. The Thompson family would like to express thanks to Nancy's sister Beverly and Vestal neighbors for providing much help and support in recent years. We also wish to express appreciation to the nursing staff at Fairview for the care received by Nancy at that facility. Funeral services will be conducted by the Rev. Glenn Mahaffey, Priest in Charge, at Trinity Memorial Church, 44 Main Street, Binghamton on Friday at 11am. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, Thursday from 3-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions in Nancy's memory to either Trinity Memorial Church, 44 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13905 or to the Broome County CHOW program.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now