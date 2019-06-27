|
Nancy J. Thompson
Vestal - Nancy Jane Thompson of Vestal passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Sunday morning, June 23, 2019 at Good Shepherd Fairview Home where she had been convalescing after a recent fall. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Charlotte (Slocum) Travis of Triangle, NY, and her husband of 62 years, Edward Alfred Thompson. She is survived by her 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Gordon and Jackie Thompson, Binghamton, James and Sharon Thompson, Endwell, Robert and Sara Thompson, Cary, NC; 6 grandsons, Jefferson (Katherine), Jordan, Mark, Eric, Eddie and Robbie, and 1 Great-Granddaughter, Ellie. Nancy was one of 9 children and is survived by 2 sisters: Beverly Osterhout (Kirkwood) and Jacqueline Riordan (Texas), and a brother-in-law Russell Struck (Texas). She was a devoted and longtime member of Trinity Memorial Church, Binghamton. For most of her life Nancy served as a full time mother to her three sons and care-giver to her husband in his later years. She was an active volunteer with many Church activities, as well as a member of the Endwell League of Community Action (LOCA). Until a few years ago Nancy was an enthusiastic participant in both a bowling league and a golf league. The Thompson family would like to express thanks to Nancy's sister Beverly and Vestal neighbors for providing much help and support in recent years. We also wish to express appreciation to the nursing staff at Fairview for the care received by Nancy at that facility. Funeral services will be conducted by the Rev. Glenn Mahaffey, Priest in Charge, at Trinity Memorial Church, 44 Main Street, Binghamton on Friday at 11am. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, Thursday from 3-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions in Nancy's memory to either Trinity Memorial Church, 44 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13905 or to the Broome County CHOW program.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 27 to June 28, 2019