Nancy L. Allen
Johnson City - It is with Great Sorrow we announce the passing Of Nancy L. Allen of Johnson city NY Formerly Of Conklin NY. age 78 Nancy passed away after an extended Illness of COPD on Nov 6.2019 at Mercy House Endicott NY. Nancy was predeceased by her Parents William S and Margaret Searles, and Brother William Searles Jr Nancy is survived by her Beloved Husband of 59 years Thomas Allen Johnson city NY, she is also survived by her Children Thomas and Brenda Allen Binghamton NY, and Kelly and Douglas Dailey Jr. of Johnson city NY , Her Grandchildren Rebecca and Patrick Dailey and Ciera Smith. Sister in law Marilyn Baker Tampa Florida, Cousins Marlene, and Terry Kitner, Patricia Kolota.Nancy was employed by Coca Cola, Sears Robuck and Binghamton Knitting Co. Nancy was the Most generous Person you would know, and especially at Christmas time, In Nancy's spare time she enjoyed Knitting, Crocheting and Making many quilts, Many which she made for all her family. Nancy was also V.P of Allens avenue and a AACA member for 40 years. Nancy had some special friends Joanne, Jean D, Jeanne R, Rosa, Mike and Donna, Shirley and Pat. Our Sincere appreciation and Gratitude to the Outstanding Care and Devotion to the staff at Mercy House especially Amy Roma , Linda Cerra, Father Clarence Rumble, Bishop Lucia, Many Thanks to Deacon Edward Blaine from St.James Church who visited Nancy on a weekly Basis and provided much comfort and care , To the Lourdes Hospice staff whom provided care and concern at every visit. A Funeral Mass will be offered Monday 11:00 AM at St. James Church, Johnson City, New York. Friends may call at the Church Monday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, New York. Friends Wishing may Memorial Donations to Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, New York. 13760, in memory of Nancy L. Allen.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019