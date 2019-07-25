Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Binghamton, NY

Conklin - Nancy L. Canale 73, of Conklin, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. She is predeasced by her parents Dr. Anthony and Virgie Canale; brother Anthony "Jack" Canale. She is survived by her sisters Elaine (Don) Lambrino; Debra (Dave) Knapp; sister in-law Hallie Canale; as well as nieces and nephews. She graduated from Binghamton North High School and Marywood University. Nancy was a teacher for the Binghamton City School District for 30 years. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10am on Saturday July 27, 2019 at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton, NY. Memorial Donations may be made to the Broome County Humane Society 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903 in Nancy's name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 25, 2019
