Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Nancy L. Frederick

Nancy L. Frederick Obituary
Nancy L. Frederick

Windsor - Nancy L. (Cooper) Frederick, age 60, of Windsor, NY, devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on July 29, 2019. She is predeceased by her father Calvin Cooper; step-father Raymond Hardy. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Kenny Frederick; her mother Genevieve Hardy; children Marcia (Ryan) Colwell, Kenny (Jaclyn) Frederick, Nicholas Frederick; 6 grandchildren Alyssa, Aubrey, Kenna, Maxwell, Jaclyn, Kelsey; cousins Barbara Oliver, Daniel (Kathy) Eddy, Carole (Leon) Powell, Linda, Douglas and Dennis Nichols; aunt Geraldine (Richard) Nichols. Nancy graduate from Union-Endicott High School class of 1977 and she worked at the Sheltered Workshop in Binghamton, NY for 33 years. Nancy enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. She loved to read, but most of all she loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, they were her pride and joy. Visitation will be held on Monday at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY from 10am until 12noon. A Funeral Service will follow at 12noon and burial will be in Blatchley Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
