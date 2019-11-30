|
Nancy L. Stopper
Endicott - Nancy Stopper 82, went to be with her Lord on November 28, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents John and Theresa Wagner; sister Maxine; brothers Harry and John; grandson Ryan. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Paul (Greg) Stopper; daughters Kim (Edward) Youket, Leslie (David) Langevin; sons Marc (Barbara) Stopper and Eric Stopper as well as 11 grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904 from 11am until 1pm. A Memorial Service will follow at 1pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019