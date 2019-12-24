|
Nancy Lee Sweeney
Binghamton - Nancy Lee Sweeney, 92, passed away on the evening of December 21, 2019. Born in Binghamton on October 16, 1927, Nancy was the youngest of three children to Joseph and Mary (née Lee) Sweeney. In 1946, Nancy graduated from Binghamton Central High School, and shortly thereafter, pursued her nursing degree in New York City. Upon graduation with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, she cared for the sick and mentally ill as a Registered Nurse at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. When Nancy retired, she returned to Binghamton and continued helping others in need through various positions at: The Nearly New Shop (run by the greater Binghamton chapter of The Ladies of Charity, a religious organization whose roots go back to 17th century France when it was founded by two saints to meet the needs of the destitute), St. Patrick's Church Food Pantry, The Board of Elections, and The Binghamton Free Clinic. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, The Ladies of Charity, and a director at large for The New York Nurses Association. Nancy's compassion extended to helping animals by adopting rescue dogs, giving them love and a good home. Nancy is survived by her special friend, Margaret Gallagher of Binghamton; her sister-in-law, Ruth (née Dambousky) Sweeney of Binghamton; her niece, Christine and her husband, Lou Schlagter of Vestal; her nephews: Matthew Sweeney and his fiancée, Cindy Wolcott of Schenectady; Peter Sweeney and his wife, Cecilia Garcia Blasquez, and their daughter Camila Sweeney of New Milford, CT; Timothy Sweeney and his wife, Susan Thomas of Binghamton. Nancy was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Esther Fairweather (née Sweeney) of Endicott; and her brother, Norman J Sweeney of Binghamton. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, corner of Oak and Leroy Streets, Binghamton, Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Johnson City, in the spring. The family will receive friends at St. Patrick's Church, Saturday from 9 until 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Nancy's memory may be made to St. Patrick's Church, 9 Leroy Street, Binghamton, NY 13905 or to a charitable organization of one's choice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019