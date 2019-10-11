Services
Nancy M. (Meier) Weymouth

Nancy M. (Meier) Weymouth Obituary
Nancy M. (Meier) Weymouth

Binghamton - Nancy Marilyn (Meier) Weymouth, 82, of Binghamton, NY entered eternal life on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Nancy was born in Binghamton, NY, on December 27, 1936, daughter of Frank and Madelyn Meier. She is a graduate of Binghamton Central High School and the University of Rochester School of Nursing. Nancy exceeded not only as a scholar in her studies, but also as an athlete, and a New York State Badminton Champion. Nancy started her professional nursing career at Strong Memorial Hospital, followed by the Pediatrics and Geriatrics Units at Wilson Hospital, and Union Endicott High School. Nancy's true passion was nursing and caring for others. Nancy was most known for her love of the Catholic Church, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, baking and her gentle heart. Nancy loved singing in the Binghamton Downtown Singers and St. John's choir. Nancy truly rejoiced in having her family around her. Every Christmas Eve she would spend time making cookies with her grandchildren and throwing a beautiful Christmas party to remember. Nancy and Roy loved traveling internationally, especially with her sister Madelyn; they were like the 3 musketeers. Nancy's favorites were Paris and her 30-day world cruise. She is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Madelyn Meier, loving husband and soulmate, Edwin Leroy Weymouth, who proposed to her on their first date, daughter, Jennifer Weymouth and sister Madelyn Healy. She is survived by her children, Nancy (Timothy) Briggs, Ted (Barbara) Weymouth, Michael (Valaree) Weymouth, Kathie (Richard) Hine, Susanne (Mark) Mieczkowski, Matthew Weymouth, and her 21 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Elizabeth Church Manor, who treated Nancy with immense love, care and respect in her days of need and comfort. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Nancy's memory may be made to 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2019
