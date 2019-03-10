|
|
Nancy Marie (Tocheny) Delafield
Statesville NC - Nancy Marie (Tocheny) Delafield, 71, of Statesville NC, formerly of Newark Valley NY and Binghamton, NY passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, NC after a courageous battle with Brain Cancer. She was born March 9, 1947 in Luzerne County, PA to the late Albert Tocheny and Helen Marzec Tocheny.
Nancy grew up on Binghamton's west side and graduated from Binghamton Central High School. She was employed as an Office Assistant for NYS DMV Glendale, Broome Dev. Ctr. Medical Services and Town of Maine. She enjoyed spending time on the St Lawrence River with family and friends. Vacationing in the Outer Banks, Traveling and shopping with her daughter Amanda. She had a great love of all her animals, loved her cat Wasabi and Grand dog Bella. She was part owner of Nancy's Hallmark years ago in Binghamton. She was creative at decorating, a great seamstress and always helped family.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Amanda Ward of Statesville and Stepson Jeremiah (Leslie) Delafield, siblings Robert (Linda) Tocheny of Lenior City TN, Ellen (David) Snyder of Tallahassee FL,
Al (Carrie) Tocheny of Johnson City NY, along with several nieces and nephews and grandson Jackson Delafield.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations in her name can be made to the Humane Society of Iredell County, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, or the Brain Cancer research.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019