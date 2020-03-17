|
Nancy Mowry
Johnson City - Nancy Mowry fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 41 years, Harold; daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Vittorino Giurastante; beloved granddaughters, Maria and Marlaina; sisters Angie, Betty, Virginia, and several nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Nancy's greatest joy was her family, most of all she loved taking care of her granddaughters. There was nothing she would not do for them. She always had a smile on her face and a joke on her lips. Her caring spirit and commitment to others was demonstrated in her career path of pre-school teaching which she enjoyed for many years. She enjoyed Yankees baseball, Penn State football, cooking Italian meals, and crocheting. She will truly be missed by so many.
At Nancy's request there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Her family will have a Celebration of her Life at a later date. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Mary Cunningham, and staff members, Suzanne and Lisa for the exceptional and compassionate care they provided Nancy. They would also like to thank the kindhearted care from the staff and volunteers at Mercy House. Thank you for the support given to our family during this time. Donations can be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier at 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott NY 13760.
"Death is nothing else but going home to God, the bond of love will be unbroken for all eternity."
Mother Teresa
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020