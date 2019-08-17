|
Nancy Orlinski
Charlotte, NC - Nancy Orlinski, 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home in Charlotte, NC.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband John (Jack) Orlinski and by her parents, William and Ruth Beishline.
She is survived by her long term life partner, Gary Johnson; daughter, Karen Bramblet (Todd); son, Scott Orlinski; and sister, Norma Peck (Ted).
Nancy was born in Endicott, NY and graduated from Maine Endwell High School. She worked as a beautician, was a stay-at-home Mom when her kids were young, spent thirteen years as a licensed real estate agent and also managed retail stores, which often involved her passion for shoes.
Upon the death of her husband she pursued a career in life insurance, working in administration and as a life underwriter. Nancy's next career change brought her to the 6th Judicial District of New York, working in Family Court for two years in Ithaca, NY and eight years in Owego, NY.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Endwell United Methodist Church of Endwell, NY. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM with the service beginning at 10:30 AM. Nancy will be interred next to her husband in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Novant Health Hospice of Charlotte or would be appreciated by Nancy's family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 17, 2019