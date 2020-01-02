|
|
Nancy P. Michael
Nancy P. Michael passed away on December 31, 2019 and was born in Ohio, the youngest of ten children, all now deceased. She graduated from the Fairview Hospital School of Nursing and worked at Knolls Atomic Power lab in Schenectady as well as for Dr. David Payne in Binghamton as his nurse.
Nancy married Rex Michael, deceased, and had two daughters who survive - Judy (Don) and Jan (Joe) as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Nancy was a creative woman who loved life. She was a watercolor artist, dancer, avid reader and bridge player . She enjoyed her church family, her woman's group and her painting classes at the Johnson City Senior Center. Nancy loved people and they loved her.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday January 6th at Christ the King Lutheran church in Vestal at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Nancy's name to her church Christ the King 499 Plaza Drive, Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020