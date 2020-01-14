|
Nancy Sperl Decker
Endwell - Nancy Sperl Decker, 88, passed away January 8, 2020, at Good Shepherd Village of Endwell, N.Y. She was born November 19, 1931, in Altoona, Pa., a daughter of the late Walter F. and Daisy Manspeaker Sperl. Nancy's grandson David Buck also preceded her in death. Surviving her is her devoted husband of 67 years, Robert M. Decker, and three daughters, Lorin (Eugene) Buck, Reston, Va., Sharon (Bradley) Peck, Canandaigua, N.Y., and Carol (Jeffrey) Shields, Dallas, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Nathaniel and Andrew (Naomi) Buck, Molly (Benjamin) Lucko, Emily (Travis) Callahan, Sarah Peck, Jack and Billie Robbins; two great-grandchildren and a third on the way; and a sister, Ruth A. Swartz, of Altoona. Nancy graduated from Altoona High School and Altoona School of Commerce. Before her marriage, she worked as the administrative assistant in advertising for the Altoona Mirror newspaper. In later years she was administrative assistant at the Broome County Council of Churches. An Endwell resident for 62 years, Nancy was a lifelong Lutheran, founding member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and Stephen Minister. She was active in Girl Scouts, Endwell Garden Club, RSVP Advisory Council and The Monday Afternoon Club. A funeral service will take place Saturday, January 18, at noon at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Endwell, with The Rev. James H. Walck presiding. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Barber Memorial Home, Johnson City. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Good Shepherd Village for Nancy's loving care. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 731 Hooper Road, Endwell, NY 13760, or Broome County Council of Churches, 3 Otseningo St., Binghamton, NY 13903.
Everyone carries their own light… and when it goes out the world is a little darker than it was before.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020