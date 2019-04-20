|
|
Nancy Wall
Jenson Beach, FL. - Nancy Deinzer Wall, 90, of Jenson Beach, Florida, passed away April 14, 2019, at Good Shepherd Village at Endwell. She was pre deceased by her husband John T. Wall; and her parents Willard and Anna Deinzer, and her nephew William Brennan. She is survived by her 4 children and their spouses; John and Janet Wall, Glen Gardner, NJ; Patricia and Mark Kohn, Endwell; Cynthia and James Tibert, Hull, MA; and Christopher Wall, Tampa. Also her nine beloved grandchildren Allison and Jason Sosa, Mark and Tammie Kohn, Michael Kohn, James and Eric Tibert, Kevin and Ryan Wall, and her greatgrandchildren Felix and Xavier Sosa. Nancy is also survived by her sister Janet Brennan, Stuart, FL; and her brother and sister-in-law Willard and Joan Deinzer, Las Vegas, NV, and her niece and nephew Dr's Carroll Ann Brennan and William Carlson and their family. Nancy was an occupational health nurse retired from Union Carbide Corp. in Bound Brook, NJ. She was a member of Church of the Holy Family. She enjoyed cards, reading, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Nancy's family would like to thank all the staff at Good Shepherd Village for their compassionate care of their mother.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday 11 am at Church of the Holy Family 3600 Phyllis Street Endwell. Burial will be in New Jersey on Tuesday at 1. The family will receive friends at church on Monday from 10 until mass at 11. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to 4043 Maple Road Suite 105 Amherst, NY 14226.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019