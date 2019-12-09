|
|
Naomi Scott
Endicott - Heaven has gained another angel. Naomi Scott 97 has shed her earthly ties on Dec 3 and is going to join her husband Arthur and her family in Heaven. Naomi and her siblings Frances, Viola, Edward and Carl were born in Pottsville, Pa to Roy and Sallie Trough. She married the love of her life Arthur Scott in June of 1940. A marriage that spanned 63 year until Arthur passed away in 2003. Throughout their lives they enjoyed many good times. Together they enjoyed especially taking trips to Florida, Hawaii. They were avid campers and spent many happy times in their camper at various campgrounds in Pa. Naomi was a member of the Dames of Malta and the Daughters of the American Revolution while in Pottsville and the Order of the Eastern Star in Bethlehem, Pa. Naomi had a long happy life. At age 97 she was the last of her generation. Those left to remember are her beloved daughter Nancy, much loved son-in-law Leonard and cherished granddaughter Christine plus numerous nephews and nieces. Since moving to Endicott, NY Naomi has lived at the Ideal Senior Living Center. Naomi's family would like to thank Dr. Eisenberg for his care of her. The staff of the nursing facility took fantastic, loving care of Naomi for the last 10 years. We would like to thank Ann for the truly exceptional care of our mother. All of the staff are very loving caregivers. You are all angels in scrubs! Thank you. Naomi will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Pa in the spring.
Rest in peace, Naomi you earned it.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019