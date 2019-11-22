Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Faith Temple Community Church
722 Standish St (Harper St. entrance)
Elmira, NY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Faith Temple Community Church
722 Standish St (Harper St. entrance)
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Narciso Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Narciso "Jay" Perez Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Narciso "Jay" Perez Jr. Obituary
Narciso "Jay" Perez, Jr.

Endwell - Narciso "Jay" Perez, Jr., 53, transitioned from this life on Wednesday November 20, 2019. He was predeceased by his father Narciso Perez. Jay is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Ada Perez; children, Kaitlin Perez, Isaiah (Kaitlyn) Robinson, Matthew Perez and Cooper; siblings, Wanda (Gary) Forte, Marie (Mike) Dominik and Rosa, Frances, and Melanie; Mother, Maria Diaz; Mother-in-law, Denise (Willie) Jackson; Father in-law, Clifford (Barbara) Robinson; Brother-in-law, Alexander (Lawanda) Robinson; close friends, Caranell (Nykole) Parks and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jay was well loved by many friends, student athletes, fellow sports officials and church family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 3-6 PM at the Allen Memorial Home 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. A "Celebration of Life" Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 12 PM at the Faith Temple Community Church located at 722 Standish St (Harper St. entrance) Elmira, NY 14901. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until Service time at 12:00 PM. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Jay's memory can be made to Ernie Davis Community Center, 750 Baldwin St., Elmira, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Narciso's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -