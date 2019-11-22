|
Narciso "Jay" Perez, Jr.
Endwell - Narciso "Jay" Perez, Jr., 53, transitioned from this life on Wednesday November 20, 2019. He was predeceased by his father Narciso Perez. Jay is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Ada Perez; children, Kaitlin Perez, Isaiah (Kaitlyn) Robinson, Matthew Perez and Cooper; siblings, Wanda (Gary) Forte, Marie (Mike) Dominik and Rosa, Frances, and Melanie; Mother, Maria Diaz; Mother-in-law, Denise (Willie) Jackson; Father in-law, Clifford (Barbara) Robinson; Brother-in-law, Alexander (Lawanda) Robinson; close friends, Caranell (Nykole) Parks and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jay was well loved by many friends, student athletes, fellow sports officials and church family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 3-6 PM at the Allen Memorial Home 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. A "Celebration of Life" Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 12 PM at the Faith Temple Community Church located at 722 Standish St (Harper St. entrance) Elmira, NY 14901. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until Service time at 12:00 PM. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Jay's memory can be made to Ernie Davis Community Center, 750 Baldwin St., Elmira, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019