Hallstead, PA - Nathan B. Miller, Jr. 84, of Hallstead, PA entered into rest on April 30, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Edith in 2004. Nate is survived by his four children, Nathan III and Karen Miller, Mary and Larry Rudock, Kevin and Melissa Miller, and James and Ilene Miller; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a half sister, Alanora and Harry Thompson; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was also predeceased by his sister, Sharon. Nate was a proud US Veteran serving with the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He retired in 1995 from JC Penny as the Maintenance Supervisor. Nate was a life member of the Hallstead Fire Company and Susquehanna County Fire Police Association. He served his community faithfully directing traffic as a Fire Police Officer and Constable of Hallstead Borough for more than 40 years. Nate also assisted with security for Blue Ridge School District and at the Harford Fair. He had a love and devotion to his community that will be missed, including his joking demeanor at his favorite coffee spots. Nate's grandchildren and great grandchildren held a special place in his heart. At Nate's request there will be no public services. Interment will be made in Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .