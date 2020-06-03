Neil E. Wagner
Owego, New York - Neil E. Wagner, 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Mr. Wagner was predeceased by his parents, Irving and Eileen (Conklin) Wagner; brother, LaVerne Wagner; grandson, Abraham Perkins. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Wagner; four children, Jeff (Marie) Wagner; Jim Wagner, Lorie Wagner, Julie (Rich) Perkins; six grandchildren, James, Amanda, Palmer, Gabriel, Lucas, Sarah; three great-grandchildren, Damian, Iggy, Zeke; several nieces and nephews. Mr. Wagner served in the Navy during the Korean War 1951-1955. He worked many years building homes and other carpentry projects. Neil had a pilot's license and enjoyed flying airplanes, flying model airplanes, camping and bus trips. Private services will be held at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home with public services to be announced in the future. Memorial contributions may be made in Neil E. Wagner's memory to the Campville Emergency Squad, 6153 State Route 17C, Endicott, NY 13760. Condolences may be made to Neil's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




