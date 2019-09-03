Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Court Street
Binghamton, NY
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Court Street
Binghamton, NY
Vestal - Neil (Natale) Giorgio, 89, of Vestal, passed away Friday afternoon, August 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents, Loretta and John Giorgio. In addition, he is predeceased by his brother, Nicholas Giorgio and sister Lena (Ray) Wilbur. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Nicoletta Basti Giorgio, Vestal; his children, Laura and Joseph Bolan, Cary, NC; John and Sina Giorgio, Raleigh, NC; and Nate Giorgio, Los Angeles, CA; and six grandchildren, Nicole and Maria Bolan, Sarah (Nick) Roos, Tori, Lauren and Mina Giorgio and two great grandchildren Nolan and Vivian Roos. Neil is also survived by his brothers, John (Carol Ann) Giorgio, Paul Giorgio, Tom Giorgio, and sister Carmella Kephart (Jim), brother and sister-in-laws, Helen Giorgio, Peter (Katherine) Basti, Nicholas (Sandi) Basti, Carmie Hranek, Anita (Bennie) Tino, Phil Schrader, Fran Basti, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Neil was a graduate of Binghamton North High School and a retiree of Security Mutual Life Insurance, Binghamton, NY. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Court Street, Binghamton, Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at St. Mary's Church, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
