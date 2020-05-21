Neil Nathan Fifield Jr
Greene - Neil Nathan Fifield Jr, 86 of Greene, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord and his loving wife on Wednesday May 20,2020 at Wilson Hospital. He was born December 11, 1933 in Gowanda NY to the late Neil and Agnes Fifield. He was also predeceased by his wife, Jean D Fifield; his sisters, Wanda Ready and Wenda Whitford and his sister-in-law, Virginia Donald. He is survived by his children, Neil & Kathryn Fifield of Endicott and Barbara & James Amell of Greene; his grandchildren, Jennifer & Michael Garren, Nate Fifield & Michelle Myers, Kate & Kurt Knox, John Fifield & Alyssa Hite, Donald & Katlyn Amell and Julia Amell & Joshua Nuval; great grandchildren, Jeana, Tyson & Adriana Whiting & Michaela Garren, and Emma & Tristan Knox as well as his brother-in-law and wife, Irv & Ruth Donald, and several nieces and nephews.
Neil graduated from Sherrill High School in 1951. He served his country honorably in the Korean War, and graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College upon his return. He worked for 30 years for Unisys as a computer repairman. He was a past master of the Eastern Light Lodge 126 in Greene and a devoted Free Mason for the past 63 years. He was a member of the Royal Arch Masons and more recently the Kalurah Shriners. He served as Boy Scout leader for several years for Troop 55 in Greene. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Greene where he served as Sunday School treasurer. Upon retirement he worked for Chenango Sales and then as a maintenance man for GC Controls in Smithville Flats for 23 years officially retiring on his 82nd birthday. When he was not working hard he spent his time supporting the activities of his children, grandchildren and great children. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing and fixing anything put in front of him. He loved to drive, sometimes albeit fast and was fiercely loyal to all those he loved. He found fellowship wherever he went and especially enjoyed his family at Bonnie's restaurant in Greene. A private burial with military honors will be held in Sylvan Lawn Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be sent to Eastern Light Lodge #126 9 N Chenango Street Greene, NY 13778. Arrangements are under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Greene - Neil Nathan Fifield Jr, 86 of Greene, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord and his loving wife on Wednesday May 20,2020 at Wilson Hospital. He was born December 11, 1933 in Gowanda NY to the late Neil and Agnes Fifield. He was also predeceased by his wife, Jean D Fifield; his sisters, Wanda Ready and Wenda Whitford and his sister-in-law, Virginia Donald. He is survived by his children, Neil & Kathryn Fifield of Endicott and Barbara & James Amell of Greene; his grandchildren, Jennifer & Michael Garren, Nate Fifield & Michelle Myers, Kate & Kurt Knox, John Fifield & Alyssa Hite, Donald & Katlyn Amell and Julia Amell & Joshua Nuval; great grandchildren, Jeana, Tyson & Adriana Whiting & Michaela Garren, and Emma & Tristan Knox as well as his brother-in-law and wife, Irv & Ruth Donald, and several nieces and nephews.
Neil graduated from Sherrill High School in 1951. He served his country honorably in the Korean War, and graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College upon his return. He worked for 30 years for Unisys as a computer repairman. He was a past master of the Eastern Light Lodge 126 in Greene and a devoted Free Mason for the past 63 years. He was a member of the Royal Arch Masons and more recently the Kalurah Shriners. He served as Boy Scout leader for several years for Troop 55 in Greene. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Greene where he served as Sunday School treasurer. Upon retirement he worked for Chenango Sales and then as a maintenance man for GC Controls in Smithville Flats for 23 years officially retiring on his 82nd birthday. When he was not working hard he spent his time supporting the activities of his children, grandchildren and great children. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing and fixing anything put in front of him. He loved to drive, sometimes albeit fast and was fiercely loyal to all those he loved. He found fellowship wherever he went and especially enjoyed his family at Bonnie's restaurant in Greene. A private burial with military honors will be held in Sylvan Lawn Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be sent to Eastern Light Lodge #126 9 N Chenango Street Greene, NY 13778. Arrangements are under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 21 to May 22, 2020.