Nellie Grace Howard
Endicott - For 99 years Nellie Grace Howard was given the gift of life and on Monday June 24, 2019 accepted the gift of reuniting with the love of her life. Nellie was born in Atlanta, Georgia August 17, 1919. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Estelle Hollowell, sister Marguerite Gunter and husband Stanley R. Howard. She is survived by; son Stanley C. Howard (Susan), Vestal, NY., daughter Mary Ann Conaty (Jack) Vestal, NY., grandchildren Jamison K. Howard, Oceanside, CA., Tyler Y. Bennett, Binghamton, NY., Alexandra S. Howard- Skowyra (Joseph) Binghamton, NY. , Great-Grandson Parker James Skowyra, Binghamton NY, niece Betty Dew (Cameron) Pinehurst, NC. and nephew Robert Gunter (Carolyn) Greenville, SC. And 'Eddie' her feline companion. Nellie was employed as a Telephone Manager in North Carolina and Bell Telephone in Endicott, NY. until she and her husband Stanley began their business, Howard Quality Window & Siding Co., Inc. in Endicott. Nellie was a long standing member of Union Presbyterian Church in Endicott and served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. She was a Life Member of the Order of the Eastern Star, State of New York, a Docent at Roberson Museum and Science Center, President of the Binghamton Garden Club and Endicott Garden Club New York and served as Treasurer and Secretary of the Federated Garden Clubs of New York State Inc., Sixth District. She enjoyed water aerobics with her friends at the YWCA and entertaining family and friends at her summer home in Forest Lake, PA. A Memorial Service for Nellie will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM at Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main Street, Endicott. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-6 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main Street, Endicott. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests expressions of sympathy be made in her memory to Union Presbyterian Church or the organization of your choice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 30 to July 2, 2019