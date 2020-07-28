Nellie (Nell) L. Smith
Herkimer -
(1933 - 2020) Nellie (Nell) L. Smith passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 25, 2020, two days after her 87th birthday.
Nellie was born in Winfield, NY in 1933 - the 8th of 10 children to Franklin and Gladys Mead. She was the first of her family to graduate high school and lived most of her life in the Mohawk Valley area.
She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 51 years, Eugene L. Smith.
She is survived by her three loving children, Cindi (Mark) Knoblauch, David (Cindy) Smith and Michelle Smith-Risi (Gerald Gay); eight adoring grandchildren; and nine great- grandchildren. She leaves behind her large loving family including her sister, Doris Brown; dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins across the Mead and Smith families; her longtime friend, Ron Travis; and many friends and loved ones in the Mohawk Valley and Vestal, NY areas.
Nellie loved a good time and cherished nothing more than her family, hosting gatherings at her home and sharing stories while everyone listened intently, enjoying her pies. Always devoted to her Christian faith, Nellie found peace as a member of the Grace Lutheran Church, in Vestal, NY.
Family and friends of Nellie are invited to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, at 4309 Acme Rd., Ilion, NY, from 4 - 7PM, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and a memorial service the following morning at 11 AM at the funeral home. Due to the current limitations on gatherings, the funeral home and family will make every effort to accommodate all who wish to attend.
All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Rd., Ilion, NY, (Town of Frankfort), Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315-894-8000).
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com
.