Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation at Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
Nellie Lee Evans Obituary
Nellie Lee Evans

Colesville -

Nellie Lee Evans, 95, went to be with the Lord Feb. 2, 2019. She is survived by her son Dennis (Lillian) Evans, her grandchildren, Regina Jones and Shawn Evans, her sister Pat Taylor of Shawnee, OK and 9 great-grandchildren. Nellie was predeceased by her husband Russell Evans and granddaughter Kelly Haven. Nellie was a veteran of WWII serving in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) She was a member of the Port Crane Baptist Church, a former member of the Eastern Star in Windsor and an avid golfer and bowler. She retired from Singer-Link.

Funeral services will be 5:00 pm Thursday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:00 pm. Burial will be in Sanitaria Springs Cemetery in the Spring. Please sign the guestbook at www.HEFuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
