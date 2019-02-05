|
|
Nellie Lee Evans
Colesville -
Nellie Lee Evans, 95, went to be with the Lord Feb. 2, 2019. She is survived by her son Dennis (Lillian) Evans, her grandchildren, Regina Jones and Shawn Evans, her sister Pat Taylor of Shawnee, OK and 9 great-grandchildren. Nellie was predeceased by her husband Russell Evans and granddaughter Kelly Haven. Nellie was a veteran of WWII serving in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) She was a member of the Port Crane Baptist Church, a former member of the Eastern Star in Windsor and an avid golfer and bowler. She retired from Singer-Link.
Funeral services will be 5:00 pm Thursday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:00 pm. Burial will be in Sanitaria Springs Cemetery in the Spring. Please sign the guestbook at www.HEFuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019