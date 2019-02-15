|
|
Nelson Lee
Windsor - Nelson Lee of Windsor NY passed away at home at the age of 83 on Tuesday Feb 12th. Survived by his wife of 60 years Gertrude Lee and his daughter Jeanette Lee . He has one sister Mary Fuller of Binghamton,NY and a brother Leo Lee and wife Vicky along with nieces and nephew. He has 2 grandsons Steven & Jason Stark and 2 great grandkids . He retired from the Windsor Highway Dept. plus worked for himself mowing lawns on the side. After retiring he worked for Windsor Central School as a bus driver. He loved the times he got to spent with his grandkids and family. He loved to go fishing and working in his garden and give most of it away to anyone who wanted some. He loved his dog Sophie who he took everywhere he went . He will be missed very much. Per his request there will not be a funeral or services. There will be a private memorial at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 15, 2019