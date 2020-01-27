|
Nicholas A. Picciano
Endwell - Nicholas A. Picciano, Sr., 76, of Endwell, passed away at Ideal Senior Living Center, Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Assunta and a brother Louis. He is survived by his children Michele (Mike) Carr and Nicholas (Diane) Picciano; their mother Jeanne Howard; grandchildren Michael; Alison; Caitlin and Olivia Carr and Genevieve and Nicholas Picciano. Nick was born in Endicott, graduating from Union-Endicott High School, Class of '61 and retired from New York State Department of Taxation and Finance in 2002, after 25 years of service. After retirement dad enjoyed gardening and maintaining his yard and giving his grandchildren rides when needed. "He was loved and admired by his children and grandchildren and will be dearly missed.".
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 6 pm at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 West Main Street, Endicott. The family will receive friends at church Wednesday from 4:30 pm until Mass time at 6 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020