Nicholas "Nick" Anthony Basti
Leland, NC - Nicholas "Nick" Anthony Basti, 81, of Leland, NC, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Johnson City, NY, on September 9, 1937, the son of the late Peter and Clara Trovalli Basti. Also remembered is his first wife, Dorothy Correia Basti; brother, Anthony; and sisters, Felicia, Laura, Delores, Rosita and Madeline, all of who preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife Alexandria M. Basti and her son Anthony Kenney and his wife Jennifer Kenney; two sons, Marc Basti and wife Maureen Flaherty, and Christopher Basti; two daughters, Nicole Healy and husband Brian, and Sandra Jean Fudge and husband David; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Basti, Joshua Basti, Aiden Healy, Ronan Healy, Aaron Fudge, Jared Fudge and Jacob Fudge; brother, Peter Basti and wife Kathryn; sisters, Nicoletta Giorgio, Carmelo Hrankek, Anita Tino and her husband Ben; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Nick was a proud veteran of the US Air Force and the US Army. He retired from EG&G Inc. in Boston after 44 years.
Private services were held locally and Nick will be interred privately at Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, ME at a later date in November.
Memorials may be made to the s Project.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 19, 2019