Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Butenko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Butenko

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicholas Butenko Obituary
Nicholas Butenko

Binghamton - Nicholas Butenko, 85, of Binghamton, son of Peter and Anna Doluda Butenko, passed away June 19, 2019 at Mercy House of the Southern Tier. He is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Joanne; his sons Nicholas, Jr. and his wife Tara and Kevin and his wife Katie; his daughters Janice and Jim Johnson and Lori Fox; his grandchildren, Landon, Evan, Ethan, Audrey, Dylan and Natalie Butenko and Nathaniel and Whitney (Nick) Fox and Alyssa Johnson McMurchy (Jim) and Katelyn Johnson Pavia (Matt); also by four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Resciniti and sisters-in-law Rita, Betty, Helen and Janice Butenko. Nick retired from IBM Owego in 1992. He then went on to pursue his love of repairing appliances (Nick's Appliances). He was a very hard working, diligent, determined, unfiltered and uninhibited man. One of his greatest and proudest was being a U.S. Marine Military Police Officer. Now he is bowling with the angels in heaven and if the alleys need repair he'll do it. Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Monday at 12 noon. Rev. David C. Seaver will officiate. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Nick's memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 21 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now