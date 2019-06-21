|
|
Nicholas Butenko
Binghamton - Nicholas Butenko, 85, of Binghamton, son of Peter and Anna Doluda Butenko, passed away June 19, 2019 at Mercy House of the Southern Tier. He is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Joanne; his sons Nicholas, Jr. and his wife Tara and Kevin and his wife Katie; his daughters Janice and Jim Johnson and Lori Fox; his grandchildren, Landon, Evan, Ethan, Audrey, Dylan and Natalie Butenko and Nathaniel and Whitney (Nick) Fox and Alyssa Johnson McMurchy (Jim) and Katelyn Johnson Pavia (Matt); also by four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Resciniti and sisters-in-law Rita, Betty, Helen and Janice Butenko. Nick retired from IBM Owego in 1992. He then went on to pursue his love of repairing appliances (Nick's Appliances). He was a very hard working, diligent, determined, unfiltered and uninhibited man. One of his greatest and proudest was being a U.S. Marine Military Police Officer. Now he is bowling with the angels in heaven and if the alleys need repair he'll do it. Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Monday at 12 noon. Rev. David C. Seaver will officiate. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Nick's memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 21 to June 23, 2019