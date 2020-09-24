Nicholas E. Evans, Sr.Castle Creek - Nicholas E. Evans, 87, of Castle Creek, NY passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020.He is survived by his wife Suzanne and his children Nicholas Evans, Susan (Joseph) Siglin, Karen (Mark) Johns and Thomas (Kate and their children Paul and Grace) Evans and sister Constance Londo.Nicholas retired after a long career teaching at Deposit and Union-Endicott High Schools to enjoy time with his family and friends. He shared a love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf. A kind and gentle soul who will be greatly missed.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 12 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 300 E. Main St., Endicott.