Nicholas J. Mariani



Endicott, NY - age 70, went to be with his Lord unexpectedly on Thursday, July 18th. He was a graduate of Maine Endwell High School and Cornell University and founder and owner of Triangle Billiards on Washington Avenue in Endicott, which he operated for more than 46 years. To Nick, this was more than a job, it gave him the opportunity to fulfill a greater purpose. Nick was gentle in heart, unselfish to a fault, and always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed telling jokes and elaborate stories as well as singing along to the Ratpack. He was a track enthusiast, renowned scholastic athlete, and avid follower of every baseball team except the Yankees. Nick was predeceased by his parents John and Mary Mariani. He was the beloved husband of Susan for 38 years, the loving father of sons John (Michelle) of Rochester, NY and Matthew of Endwell and the adoring Grandpa of his two grandchildren Madeline and Nicholas, who were his pride and joy. He is also survived by his sister Marie (Nick) Garzo of Endwell, his cherished nieces: Tina (Mike) Giovenco, Maria (Shawn) Nalepa, and Bridget (Mark) Wilson, numerous aunts and cousins, and his much-loved dog Maggie. He left an imprint on all of our hearts, inspiring many he knew to simply be a better person, beginning a legacy to be passed down to his family. We're certain as he entered the gates of heaven he heard his Master say "Well done my good and faithful servant." Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Monday, July 22nd at First Baptist Church located at 1406 Monroe St. Endicott, NY 13760. A memorial service will also be held at the church the following day at 11 AM, with a time of fellowship immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church in Endicott. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019