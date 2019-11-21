|
Apalachin, NY - Nicholas J. Rossi, 96, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Nicholas was born in DuPont, PA to the late John and Philomena Rossi. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Rossi; two sons and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Florence Rossi, Joseph Rossi; daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Rick Shiffer; four grandchildren, Julia Rossi, Lauren Rossi, Eric Rossi and Amy Ienner; three great-grandchildren, Alonnie Ellis, Sophia and Dominick Ienner; two brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael Manzo, Robert and Joan Martz; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Rossi was a WWII Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of the University of Scranton and retired from General Electric. Nicholas was a member of the Lions Club in both Pennsylvania and New York. He was involved in Special Olympics and Back to School Program for the Apalachin Lions Club and was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. Nicholas and Mary were "Snow Birds" in Jupiter, FL for many years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 W. Main Street, Endicott, NY with Rev. Michael Galuppi, officiating. Entombment will follow in the Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell, NY. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Nicholas J. Rossi's memory to the Apalachin Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 317, Apalachin, NY 13732 or the Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Avenue, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Nicholas's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Nov. 21, 2019