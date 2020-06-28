Nicholas T. RotondiVestal - Nicholas T. Rotondi, 63 of Vestal, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home. He was predeceased by his father, Michael D. Rotondi. He is survived by his mother, Concetta (Muscatello) Rotondi; his siblings, Bernadette (David) Brinsko, Michael (Heidi) Rotondi, Elisa (Jeff) Eaton; his nieces and nephews, Nicole Schrader, Kellie Musa, Tyler Eaton and Karleigh Eaton; his close friends, Fred Bomysoad, Todd Peters and Bob Larnerd, Sr.; also several aunts, uncles, great nieces, nephews and cousins. For the last several years, Nick was the heart and soul of the Vestal Beverage and Redemption Center. Whether he was holding court, telling jokes or just being Nick, he always made people laugh. He was an avid golfer and the life of every party. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 6:00 PM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY with Deacon Frank Longo, officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 PM until time of service at 6:00 PM. PLEASE WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING WHILE ATTENDING.