Nicholas T. Rotondi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas T. Rotondi

Vestal - Nicholas T. Rotondi, 63 of Vestal, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home. He was predeceased by his father, Michael D. Rotondi. He is survived by his mother, Concetta (Muscatello) Rotondi; his siblings, Bernadette (David) Brinsko, Michael (Heidi) Rotondi, Elisa (Jeff) Eaton; his nieces and nephews, Nicole Schrader, Kellie Musa, Tyler Eaton and Karleigh Eaton; his close friends, Fred Bomysoad, Todd Peters and Bob Larnerd, Sr.; also several aunts, uncles, great nieces, nephews and cousins. For the last several years, Nick was the heart and soul of the Vestal Beverage and Redemption Center. Whether he was holding court, telling jokes or just being Nick, he always made people laugh. He was an avid golfer and the life of every party. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 6:00 PM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY with Deacon Frank Longo, officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 PM until time of service at 6:00 PM. PLEASE WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING WHILE ATTENDING.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 28 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved