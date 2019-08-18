|
Nicholas Whitney
Kirwood - Nicholas Lee Whitney, 28, lost his struggle with his demons on August 14, 2019. Nick was a generous soul, he would sacrifice anything for those he cared for. He would be there to help out at the drop of a hat. He was a talented plaster mason who worked alongside his father for years. Nick loved four wheeling, getting muddy, working on cars, listening to music and writing songs. His bonfires were annual events which would only end when the fire department was on the scene. Nick, with his heart of gold, will be remembered as someone who enjoyed causing trouble.
He was predeceased by his sibling, Angel, grandfather, Louis Whitney, step grandfather, John Stewart and friends Frank Bronson and Rick Burrows. Nick is survived by his parents, Paul and Lynne Whitney, son, Carter Whitney and his mother Kara Thomas, sisters; Katelyn (Brad), Monica (Kyle), grandparents; Vern and Vilma Teeple, Charlene Stewart, Margaret Whitney, nephews; Caiden, Connor, and Noah. He leaves behind best friends, Eric, Kenny, Nick D and Denise, a large extended family and many friends. Nick's family would like to thank all those who helped Nick become an organ donor according to his wishes especially his sisters Katelyn and Monica. He was able to successfully donate both kidneys to two recipients in New York State.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 pm, Friday, August 23, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton with Pastor Russell Lockwood officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm. To forward condolences please visit
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 18, 2019