Endicott - Nick C. DeBenedittis, 95 of Endicott went to be with the lord Tuesday evening January 7, 2020 at Mercy House of the Southern Tier. He was predeceased by his parents Luigi and Isabella DeBenedittis and his daughter Lisa Rose DeBenedittis; siblings Carl DeBenedittis, Jenny Garruto, Lillian Iacovazzi, Rose DeBenedittis, Josephine DeFillipo, Frank DeBenedittis and Nancy DeBenedittis. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Grace (Salamida) DeBenendittis; sons Louis DeBenedittis; Nick (Doreen Conti) DeBenedittis Jr.; Grandchildren Jillian and Christopher Gonzalez and Eric DeBenedittis; Great grandchildren Bella and Carter; also Robert Conti, Matthew and Alicia McGowen, Kate, Samantha and Joseph. Nick worked for Endicott Johnson Corp. and that is where he met Grace and they were married in 1950. He then worked for Singer Link Aviation and then for I.B.M. Owego where he was a member of its Quarter Century Club retiring in 1985. He was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Endicott and was a long time usher for his church. Nick loved the outdoors, tending to his garden and keeping everything in pristine condition. He loved traveling by bus to many places throughout the country. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and never raised his voice. He was always there to take care of his siblings and anyone who was in need. He will be greatly missed by all. The family wishes to thank the entire staffs of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital especially Gabriel, and Mercy House of the Southern Tier for the care and compassion that was shown to Nick and his family. A Funeral Mass wil be celebrated on Saturday 10:00 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church 306 Odell Ave. Endicott. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott on Friday evening from 5 to 7 pm. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. DeBenedittis may be made to Mercy House of the So. Tier 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020