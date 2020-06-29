Nicoletta A. NanniBinghamton - Nicoletta Ann (DelVillano) Nanni, age 78, passed away after of an extended illness on June 28 and is now reunited with her loved ones. Nicoletta was pre-deceased by her parents Julia and Verino DelVillano, husband Gino Luigi Nanni, daughter Patricia Brady and son-in-law Tom, as well as sister Fannie Bobal, brother Bruno DelVillano.Nickie is survived by her daughter Gina Smith (Jim - "cupcake"). Grandchildren Nichole Nestrick (Paul), Sean Smith, Lauren Smith, Megan Brady and Gina Brady as well as 6 great grandchildren who were her pride and joy. She is also survived by her two sisters Madeline (Edward) Battaglini and Frances Davis.Special thanks to my cousins who always made time for my mom helping her feel special, especially niece Bernadette Cencetti who was like another daughter to her.Nickie loved cooking especially sharing her special recipes with Jim, crocheting, scratch tickets, baking and loved giving her creations away. Most of the family have crocheted scarves or blankets from Nickie that will be treasured. To know her is to love her. If you didn't understand and appreciate her honesty and humor, you missed out.Her garden was her pride and joy as well as her African Violets. When she could no longer care for her garden, her son-in-law Jim carried on planting and attending to her plants. Yes Nickie, your garden is beautiful.A Private Graveside Service will be held in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital.