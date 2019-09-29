Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
Nicoletta (Mangino) Palmisano

Endicott - Nicoletta (Mangino) Palmisano, 92, passed into eternal rest on Saturday September 28, 2019. She is survived by her devoted children; son, Frank L. (Eileen) Palmisano, daughter, Roseann Palmisano, special grandson, Frank George (Alicia) Palmisano and her great grand-daughter, Elizabeth Marie. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Grace Foody, AZ. and also by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, George in 1995, her parents, Thomas and Rose Mangino, her sister, Mary (Dominic) Valabek and by her brother, Nicholas and sister Philomena who both passed away at a very young age. Also predeceased by her in-laws, Leo and Antoinette Palmisano and several brother in-laws, sister in-laws and cousins. Nicoletta was a homemaker and took great pride in caring for her home and family. She was a life-long parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Endicott. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Ideal Senior Living Center's Daisy Court unit staff, especially Angela, Ashley, Emily, Jennifer, Kevin, Kortney, Nicole and Trevor, as well as to the Administration, Dr. Eisenberg, Josh, Pam, Tara, Activities Staff and to the other family members of residents who always seemed to find time for Nicoletta and her family and especially to Nicoletta's "Ideal" dear friend, Gloria Hider. The family will receive friends on Monday from 3-6 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. At 6 PM a brief Prayer Service will be held with Deacon Bill Matts of St. Anthony of Padua Church officiating. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the charity of ones choice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
