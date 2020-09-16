Nino Amorese



On September 14th, 2020, we lost our beloved Nino. He is remembered by all those who knew and loved him; especially by his wife, Beth Amorese; his Son, Matthew Solomon-Amorese; his brother and sister-in-law, Mario and Susan Amorese; his nephew and niece Marc and Elizabeth Amorese; and his two very special great nieces, Corinne and Madelyn. He is also survived by his Uncle Tony in Italy. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Nino served his country with courage and honor in the United States Air Force. Hailing from Bari, Italy, Nino kept the traditions and heritage of his family alive, spreading love through food to all that graced his dinner table. A few special friends that shared in his amazing meals were Al & Cindi Moring, Jack, Mary and Jessica Shapinas. He also shared a special bond with Sarah Carr. As a master craftsman, Nino truly loved having his family and friends to his home to enjoy all the beautiful comforts he had created. While his grace, kindness, and loving nature will be greatly missed, we take comfort that he is now with his loving parents, Vito and Maria Amorese. Our sincere appreciation to those who provided exceptional care to Nino throughout his journey, especially Dr. Rai, Colleen Cameron NP and Dr. Huang.



At Nino's request there will be no services. As we would say together, enjoy each day and find joy in all that you do.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store