Noble George Dean
Greene - Noble George Dean, 84, of Greene, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was predeceased by his daughter, Tamra Carney and by his brother, Lee Dean. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Susan Dean of Binghamton; grandchildren, Shawn and Amanda Dean, Sierra and Nicholas Merrill, Gregory and Amanda Noble, Sonya Dean, Stacey Whaley; 6 great-grandchildren, Cash, Levi, Nolan, Zaya, Taegan, Makayla and two on the way; siblings, Jack and Susan Dean, Jeanie Sands, Jimmy Sands, Harry Sands, Johnnie Sands, Mary and Chuck Howell, Susan Jacobus. George retired as Chenango County Deputy Highway Superintendent. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed racing and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of Greene Rod and Gun Club. Private funeral services are under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
