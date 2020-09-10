1/1
Noel Nicole Schneider
In loving memory of, Noel Nicole Schneider, age 29, she resided in Willseyville NY. Noel passed away, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was taken by the dear Lord too soon on August 31st at 4:45pm. She was born in Arcadia FL on May 3rd, 1991. She is survived by, two daughters, two step-children, parents, siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be calling hours in remembrance of Noel Nicole Schneider, at Hickories Park, in Owego NY, on 9-17-2020, at pavilion #3, times for calling hours are 5pm - 8pm.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
